Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea ‘plan to scale back spending putting Jadon Sancho move at risk

2020 OLYMPIC GAMES

The Olympic torch relay in Greece was cancelled on Friday March 13 – only a day after the flame was lit in Olympia.

Giant crowds mobbed Hollywood actor Gerard Butler as he lit the cauldron within the Greek metropolis of Sparta regardless of repeated warnings for spectators to not attend due to coronavirus.

That compelled the choice by the Greek Olympic Committee to halt the torch relay on Greek soil on simply the second day of its scheduled eight-day journey. It’s the solely the third time {that a} relay to Athens for the summer time Video games has not been accomplished.

The Olympic flame will nonetheless be handed over to the Tokyo 2020 organising committee on the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens on Thursday March 19, however with out followers current. The beginning of the Japanese relay, in Fukushima, will happen with out followers, and native governments are cancelling their welcoming ceremonies.

The dimensions of the outbreak in Japan noticed senior Worldwide Olympic Committee member Dick Pound describe the illness as ‘the brand new warfare’ threatening Tokyo 2020 and he warned the Video games could must be cancelled if the virus was nonetheless round by Might.

Olympic organisers informed athletes to coach as regular with no determination on cancellation

The Japanese authorities later insisted Pound’s feedback weren’t the IOC’s official stance however there stays doubts over whether or not the summer time showcase can nonetheless go forward with well being considerations.

Athletes have been informed to maintain coaching and the plan stays to carry the Video games in Japan as deliberate however coaching for round 80,000 volunteers has been delayed for no less than till Might – it was because of start on February 22.

On Friday March 13 US president Donald Trump’s suggestion to postpone the Tokyo Olympics for a yr due to the coronavirus was instantly shot down by Japan’s Olympic minister.

‘The IOC and the organising committee aren’t contemplating cancellation or a postponement – completely in no way,’ Seiko Hashimoto, an Olympic bronze medalist, informed a information convention in Tokyo.

On Tuesday March 17, Kozo Tashima, one of many Japanese Olympic Committee’s vice presidents and president of the Japanese Soccer Affiliation, examined constructive for coronavirus.

The Worldwide Olympic Committee and Tokyo organisers have stayed on message for the reason that viral outbreak in China three months in the past unfold throughout Asia after which the globe: The video games will open as scheduled on July 24.

Tokyo 2020 organisers obtained the Olympic flame in a scaled-down handover ceremony within the Greek capital on March 19.

World Athletics chief Lord Coe claimed it’s too early to cancel this summer time’s Tokyo Olympics however has warned it might be completed if obligatory on March 19.

ATHLETICS

The World Athletics Indoor Championships, which was because of be held from March 13-15 in Nanjing, is postponed till March 2021.

The World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, has been postponed because of considerations over the hazard of the coronavirus and its skill to unfold

North Korea cancelled the Pyongyang Marathon scheduled for April after imposing a border lockdown because of the stage of outbreak in South Korea, the place the Seoul Marathon is cancelled in a bid to guard runners.

The Paris half-marathon is cancelled and the French authorities additionally determined to ban all public gatherings of greater than 100 individuals, earlier than ordering individuals to remain at dwelling from March 15 for no less than 15 days. The race involving some 44,000 rivals was scheduled for Sunday March 1. Organisers mentioned the race will likely be postponed to a date but to be decided.

The London Marathon, which had been scheduled to happen on April 26, has been postponed till October 4. Over 40,000 runners have been due to participate.

The Barcelona marathon scheduled for March 15 has been postponed till October.

BOXING

Olympic boxing qualifiers to be staged in Wuhan have been cancelled by the Worldwide Olympic Committee, however went forward in Amman from March 3-11.

The IBF title combat between Daniele Scardina and Andrew Francillette in Milan on February 28 was postponed by Matchroom because of restrictions in Italy following the outbreak.

The Japanese boxing fee cancelled all combat playing cards scheduled for March on authorities recommendation to droop all pending sporting fixtures. They won’t be rescheduled.

Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce’s Battle of Britain has been pushed again from April to July

The British Boxing Board of Management introduced on Tuesday March 17 that each one boxing occasions below their jurisdiction for March will likely be postponed because of the coronavirus.

That call has result in the heavyweight conflict between Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce being postponed. That combat, which had been penciled in for April 11, has been rescheduled for July 11 on the O2 Enviornment.

Matchroom Boxing has additionally postponed all occasions scheduled for March and April, together with Josh Kelly’s European title combat in opposition to Russia’s David Avanesyan (scheduled for March 28).

The European Olympic boxing qualification match in London has been suspended. It was because of safe qualification for Tokyo 2020 for 77 female and male boxers, with 322 participating.

Matchroom Boxing chief Eddie Hearn has mentioned Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight title defence in opposition to Kubrat Pulev, which is scheduled for June 20, might be rearranged for July. All Matchroom promoted fights in March and April have been postponed.

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders, earmarked for Might in Las Vegas, was postponed earlier than even being introduced, nonetheless the Mexican is reportedly nonetheless planning to make the bout occur in June.

CRICKET

England’s tour of Sri Lanka was postponed on March 13, with the England and Wales Cricket Board citing ‘fully unprecedented instances’.

The choice was confirmed whereas Joe Root’s aspect have been within the area at Colombo’s P Sara Oval, contesting a warm-up sport for a two-Take a look at collection.

On March 18, the West Indies provided to host England’s upcoming dwelling Exams in opposition to them within the Caribbean as an alternative of within the UK – ought to the coronavirus outbreak not have improved by then. England are because of face the Windies in a a three-Take a look at collection, which is because of begin on the Oval on June Four however might be delayed till September. If taking part in the collection in England proves unworkable, CWI have provided to step in for this collection, and in addition for England’s three Exams in opposition to Pakistan, because of begin on July 30. Though there are Covid-19 instances within the Caribbean, its affect there was restricted thus far.

The beginning of the Indian Premier League season has additionally been delayed till April 15. The 2020 marketing campaign had been set to begin on March 29. The IPL franchises are additionally able to quarantine their overseas gamers for a interval of 14 days, if journey restrictions are lifted to permit them to reach.

On March 13, India’s ongoing one-day worldwide collection in opposition to South Africa was postponed, whereas Australia’s one-day internationals in opposition to New Zealand will likely be performed behind closed doorways.

Scotland’s one-day collection in opposition to the US and UAE have been postponed. The video games have been scheduled to be performed in Florida in April.

England’s cricketers wouldn’t play any rescheduled Take a look at collection in opposition to West Indies within the Caribbean till December on the earliest, it emerged on March 19.

CYCLING

Biking’s Giro d’Italia has been known as off, with the race scheduled to begin in Hungary in Might.

The ultimate two levels of the UAE Tour have been cancelled after two members of workers on the race have been suspected of getting the illness.

Danish bicycle owner Michael Morkov was examined for coronavirus after being put in isolation

The Tour de France is below menace of cancellation, with the scheduled begin in Good happening in simply over three months, on June 27. With British and French governments anticipating that the pandemic will final till the summer time, race organizers are learning different scheduling.

The Paris-Roubaix biking race, one other main occasion on the French sports activities calendar, was postponed because of the pandemic, whereas the April 5 Tour of Flanders, solely beforehand cancelled throughout World Conflict I, was additionally postponed in an extra signal that Le Tour is below grave menace.

FOOTBALL

This summer time’s Euro 2020 match has been moved to subsequent summer time (2021) following a UEFA convention held on March 17. The postponement supplies an opportunity for European membership competitions to be accomplished.

All soccer in England is suspended till no less than April 30 – however the 2019-20 season ought to finally be accomplished after the FA bend their very own guidelines to increase the marketing campaign INDEFINITELY after holding disaster talks on March 19.

The choices to droop follows gamers and workers turning into affected by the virus, or people self-isolating as a precaution after reporting signs in line with Covid-19.

The Premier League has moved to cancel video games following the worldwide outbreak of coronavius

The Premier League conflict between Manchester Metropolis and Arsenal, scheduled for March 11, had already been postponed as a ‘precautionary measure’ after Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest proprietor Evangelos Marinakis examined constructive for coronavirus weeks after watching his Greek staff play on the Emirates Stadium.

On March 13, UEFA introduced all Champions League and Europa League fixtures scheduled are postponed, in addition to the quarter-final attracts for each competitions. UEFA hope to conclude the competitions in the summertime however no dates are but set.

All Chinese language home fixtures in any respect ranges have been postponed and the season pushed again, the primary soccer to be affected by the outbreak within the nation of its origin. Nonetheless, experiences recommend that the league may resume on April 18 as China will get to grip with the virus.

Asian Champions League matches involving Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG are postponed till April.

The beginning of the Korean Okay-League season is postponed. The 4 groups within the AFC Champions League are taking part in their matches behind closed doorways.

Japan’s J-League postponed all home video games till the center of March, however additional delays are inevitable.

Ludogorets gamers have been taking no possibilities after the coronavirus outbreak in Italy

Italy, the nation worst hit by the virus exterior China, suffered a spate of cancellations earlier than the federal government put the inhabitants on lockdown. All sport, together with Serie A video games, have been suspended till no less than April Three to include the virus.

In France, it was introduced on Friday 13 March that there will likely be no top-flight soccer in France for the fast future after their governing physique postponed all matches.

In Spain, April 18’s Copa del Rey remaining between between Athletic Bilbao and Actual Sociedad has been postponed. LaLiga can also be postponed till the tip of March no less than.

Germany’s Bundesliga, the opposite main European league, can also be suspended till April Three no less than.

The Dutch Eredivisie and Portugal’s Primeira Liga are additionally suspended.

The Soccer Affiliation of Eire introduced that each one soccer below its jurisdiction will stop till March 29.

Main League Soccer has been suspended for 30 days till mid-April with David Beckham’s first Inter Miami dwelling sport delayed.

The South American Soccer Confederation postponed this yr’s Copa America, because of happen from 12 June to 12 July, till 2021.

FIFA mentioned that the newly-expanded Membership World Cup, initially scheduled to happen in China in June 2021, will likely be postponed and a brand new date introduced when ‘there’s extra readability on the state of affairs’.

On March 13, the FA introduced that each one of England’s video games scheduled for the month can be postponed, together with these of improvement groups. It signifies that England’s friendlies with Italy and Denmark have been known as off.

Euro 2020 play-off matches because of be held on March 26, together with Scotland v Israel have been delay till June.

Olympiakos’ proprietor Evangelos Marinakis has examined constructive for the coronavirus

Manchester United conflict at Austrian aspect Lask was behind closed doorways, with United handing out £350 to every fan to assist with journey and lodging after they bought 900 tickets for the Europa League sport.

Newcastle United banned their gamers from shaking arms with one another amid coronavirus fears.

Cristiano Ronaldo went into isolation in Madeira after it emerged that his Juventus team-mate, Daniele Rugani, has coronavirus. Squad members Blaise Matuidi and Paolo Dybala additionally examined constructive.

Elsewhere in Italy, Fiorentina striker Patrick Cutrone, who’s on mortgage from Wolverhampton Wanderers, examined constructive for coronavirus.

In Spain, 35% of Valencia’s squad workers examined constructive for coronavirus, with all instances being asymptomatic.

Actual Madrid’s first-team squad have been in quarantine after a member of the basketball staff examined constructive for Covid-19. The 2 groups share the identical coaching facility.

Liverpool have introduced a charity match between a Reds Legends aspect and Barcelona Legends, because of be performed at Anfield on March 28, has been postponed.

FIFA says it would postpone South American World Cup qualifying matches because of happen in March.

Arsenal supervisor Mikel Arteta examined constructive for coronavirus on March 12 with the whole first-team squad being put into isolation. The Gunners’ sport in opposition to Brighton, scheduled for Saturday March 14, has been postponed.

Within the early hours of Friday, March 13, Chelsea introduced that winger Callum Hudson-Odoi had been identified with the sickness.

The membership’s first staff went into self-isolation, whereas two buildings at their coaching floor in Cobham have been closed.

Premier League golf equipment, together with Manchester United and Manchester Metropolis, have despatched gamers dwelling to coach alone following the British authorities’s rising crackdown on mass gatherings and pointless social contact.

West Ham chief Karren Brady known as for the season to be null and void whereas Aston Villa imagine no staff needs to be relegated. On this state of affairs Liverpool, the runaway league leaders, may face the horror of being denied the title regardless of being getting ready to securing their first league trophy in practically 30 years.

Studies recommend soccer our bodies throughout England and the remainder of Europe are bracing themselves for a reported complete shutdown of each league till September.

High-level English and Scottish soccer was initially suspended till April Three on the earliest. The Soccer Affiliation, the Premier League, the English Soccer League, FA Ladies’s Tremendous League and FA Ladies’s Championship all agreed to name a halt to aggressive motion with fast impact.

FORMULA ONE

The season-opening Australian Grand Prix was known as off after a McLaren staff member got here down with Covid-19, resulting in the British staff pulling out previous to a choice being made on whether or not the race would nonetheless go forward.

The announcement got here hours after Lewis Hamilton mentioned it was ‘stunning’ that the race was going forward.

The Chinese language Grand Prix in Shanghai on April 19 was the primary race to be postponed, with no determination over whether or not it will likely be reinserted into the 2020 calendar for later within the season.

The Bahrain Grand Prix, scheduled for March 20-22, can also be known as off, as is the inaugural Vietnam Grand Prix, which was scheduled to happen in Hanoi on April 5.

It’s hoped that the Dutch Grand Prix on Might Three would be the first race of the brand new season however there are rising fears that a big chunk of the Formulation One calendar will likely be missed because of Covid-19.

The enduring Monaco Grand Prix on Might 24 nonetheless seems below menace.

The Chinese language GP was first to be cancelled and different races may but observe that lead

GOLF

On March 13, the Masters was postponed. In a press release launched on-line, Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta Nationwide Golf Membership, emphasised that the choice makers hope to carry the championship ‘at some later date’. The primary males’s main of the yr was because of start on April 9.

The US PGA Championship, the second main of the yr, has now joined the Masters in being postponed. It had been because of happen at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco from Might 11-17, however has been rescheduled for later this summer time.

After deciding to play with no spectators from the second spherical of the Gamers Championship onwards, the PGA Tour cancelled the occasion fully after the primary spherical on March 12.

In addition they scrapped the next three occasions main as much as the Masters, however after that was cancelled 4 additional occasions in April and Might – the RBC Heritage, the Zurich Basic of New Orleans, the Wells Fargo Championship and the AT&T Byron Nelson – additionally bit the mud. It’s hoped that the season might be resumed in late Might.

The European Tour have cancelled all tournaments till the favored Made in Denmark occasion on Might 21. Lots of them have been because of be held in China or east Asia in nations badly hit by the outbreak.

The ladies’s sport has additionally been hit by postponements and cancellations, with the yr’s first main, the ANA Inspiration, the very best profile casualty.

The Masters has been postponed for the primary time for the reason that Second World Conflict

Lorenzo Gagli and Edoardo Molinari have been withdrawn from the Oman Open on medical grounds after Gagli confirmed signs of the virus. He shared a lodge room with Molinari and he was informed to self-isolate. They have been later reinstated to the match after testing destructive for the virus.

HORSE RACING

The Grand Nationwide was known as off following new British authorities restrictions to combat the unfold of coronavirus made it unimaginable to stage the Aintree showpiece on April 4. The Cheltenham Competition went forward amid some criticism earlier than the social distancing measures have been tightened.

The Japan Racing Affiliation revealed that ‘government-sanctioned races’ will go forward behind closed doorways.

Racing in Eire is to happen behind closed doorways beginning till March 29.

The Dubai World Cup assembly will go forward on March 28 ‘with out paid hospitality spectators’.

The Cheltenham Competition went forward regardless of journey disruption brought on by the virus

RUGBY

This yr’s Six Nations must watch for its conclusion with all remaining video games postponed.

England’s sport with Italy and Eire’s journey to France had already been known as off with Wales and Scotland leaving it till the day earlier than earlier than calling off their sport.

Saturday, 31 October is a potential date for the ultimate weekend of matches.

The Ladies’s Six Nations has additionally been hit by postponements.

Eire’s Six Nations encounter with Italy on March 7 has been postponed

The RFU has suspended all ranges of rugby in England till April 14, with the announcement coming shortly after the Premiership was halted for 5 weeks.

The quarter-finals of the European Champions Cup and Problem Cup have additionally been postponed. These video games have been scheduled for April 3, Four and 5.

The RFL and rugby league’s Tremendous League have now adopted go well with and postponed all fixtures for no less than three weeks. Eight Leeds Rhinos gamers had been confirmed to be self-isolating.

TENNIS

The French Open, one of many 4 Grand Slam tournaments, is postponed till September amid a large lockdown in France.

The clay-court main was scheduled for Might 24 to June 7, however that has shifted to September 20 to October 4, after the US Open, which was because of be the ultimate main of the yr.

Gamers have been fast to criticise the transfer, which has created a battle with the Laver Cup males’s staff occasion spearheaded by Roger Federer, and a girls’s match in China.

All occasions on the ATP Tour have been suspended for six weeks.

The BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells in California, set to begin on March 9, was postponed on the eleventh hour. It got here after a confirmed case of the coronavirus within the close by Coachella Valley.

The ultimate of an ATP Challenger occasion in Bergamo, Italy, between Enzo Couacaud and Illya Marchenko of Ukraine was cancelled. Each gamers obtained rating factors and prize cash for attending to the ultimate. They have been denied the chance to play behind closed doorways.

China forfeited a Davis Cup tie as a result of the lads’s staff have been unable to journey to Romania for the March 6-7 play-off.

WTA occasions have additionally been cancelled. The WTA introduced they’re assessing their schedule with quite a few occasions set for China within the second half of the season.

The Worldwide Tennis Federation has introduced that the Fed Cup finals have been postponed. The occasion was because of be held in Budapest in April and the competitors’s play-offs, which have been set to happen in eight totally different areas, have additionally been positioned on maintain.

The WTA additionally introduced no tournaments will likely be staged for no less than 5 weeks.

OTHER SPORTS

The NBA has been suspended indefinitely after two Utah Jazz gamers contracted the virus. On March 17 Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant confirmed he had examined constructive for the virus alongside three unnamed team-mates.

In an help to lower dangers of publicity to the virus, the NBA had informed gamers to keep away from taking gadgets akin to pens, markers, balls and jerseys from autograph seekers.

The NHL has introduced it has paused the 2019-20 season with no date confirmed for when it would resume.

The UFC has cancelled its subsequent three occasions, though president Dana White remains to be pushing forward for the highly-anticipated light-weight title combat between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

MotoGP have cancelled their first two races of the season in Qatar and Thailand.

South Korea’s baseball league cancelled all 50 pre-season sport which have been slated to happen from March 14-24. It’s the first time for the reason that leagues inception in 1982 that a whole set of exhibition matches are off.

The primary-stage draw for the Desk Tennis World Championships, scheduled for South Korea from March 22-29, is postponed.

A seaside volleyball match, because of be held in Yangzhou from April 22-26, is postponed till after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

World Brief observe velocity skating championship in Seoul is cancelled.

The World Triathlon Sequence occasion in Abu Dhabi was postponed as a precautionary measure.

The Ladies’s World Ice Hockey Championships in Canada have been cancelled.

All 72 pre-season baseball video games in Japan are to happen behind closed doorways

In badminton, the German Open (March 3-8), Vietnam Open (March 24-29) and Polish Open (March 26-29), all Olympic qualifying occasions, are cancelled because of ‘strict well being safety’.

The Japanese skilled baseball league made the choice to play their 72 pre-season video games behind closed doorways till March 15. Baseball is among the many hottest sports activities in Japan.

Doubts stay because the Asian weightlifting championships, scheduled for March, are relocated from Kazakhstan to neighbouring Uzbekistan. They might nonetheless be postponed.