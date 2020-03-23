Lee Duffy reveals how coronavirus left him fearing for his life

2020 OLYMPIC GAMES

The Olympic torch relay in Greece was cancelled on Friday March 13 – only a day after the flame was lit in Olympia.

Massive crowds mobbed Hollywood actor Gerard Butler as he lit the cauldron within the Greek metropolis of Sparta regardless of repeated warnings for spectators to not attend due to coronavirus.

That compelled the choice by the Greek Olympic Committee to halt the torch relay on Greek soil on simply the second day of its scheduled eight-day journey. It’s the solely the third time {that a} relay to Athens for the summer season Video games has not been accomplished.

The Olympic flame will nonetheless be handed over to the Tokyo 2020 organising committee on the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens on Thursday March 19, however with out followers current. The beginning of the Japanese relay, in Fukushima, will happen with out followers, and native governments are cancelling their welcoming ceremonies.

The dimensions of the outbreak in Japan noticed senior Worldwide Olympic Committee member Dick Pound describe the illness as ‘the brand new warfare’ threatening Tokyo 2020 and he warned the Video games could must be cancelled if the virus was nonetheless round by Could.

Olympic organisers informed athletes to coach as regular with no determination on cancellation

The Japanese authorities later insisted Pound’s feedback weren’t the IOC’s official stance however there stays doubts over whether or not the summer season showcase can nonetheless go forward with well being considerations.

Athletes have been informed to maintain coaching and the plan stays to carry the Video games in Japan as deliberate however coaching for round 80,000 volunteers has been delayed for at the least till Could – it was resulting from start on February 22.

On Friday March 13 US president Donald Trump’s suggestion to postpone the Tokyo Olympics for a 12 months due to the coronavirus was instantly shot down by Japan’s Olympic minister.

‘The IOC and the organising committee aren’t contemplating cancellation or a postponement – completely by no means,’ Seiko Hashimoto, an Olympic bronze medalist, informed a information convention in Tokyo.

On Tuesday March 17, Kozo Tashima, one of many Japanese Olympic Committee’s vice presidents and president of the Japanese Soccer Affiliation, examined optimistic for coronavirus.

The Worldwide Olympic Committee and Tokyo organisers have stayed on message because the viral outbreak in China three months in the past unfold throughout Asia after which the globe: The video games will open as scheduled on July 24.

Tokyo 2020 organisers obtained the Olympic flame in a scaled-down handover ceremony within the Greek capital on March 19.

World Athletics chief Lord Coe claimed it’s too early to cancel this summer season’s Tokyo Olympics however has warned it might be finished if vital on March 19.

ATHLETICS

The World Athletics Indoor Championships, which was resulting from be held from March 13-15 in Nanjing, is postponed till March 2021.

The World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, has been postponed resulting from considerations over the hazard of the coronavirus and its capability to unfold

North Korea cancelled the Pyongyang Marathon scheduled for April after imposing a border lockdown as a result of stage of outbreak in South Korea, the place the Seoul Marathon is cancelled in a bid to guard runners.

The Paris half-marathon is cancelled and the French authorities additionally determined to ban all public gatherings of greater than 100 folks, earlier than ordering folks to remain at residence from March 15 for at the least 15 days. The race involving some 44,000 opponents was scheduled for Sunday March 1. Organisers stated the race might be postponed to a date but to be decided.

The London Marathon, which had been scheduled to happen on April 26, has been postponed till October 4. Over 40,000 runners had been due to participate.

The Barcelona marathon scheduled for March 15 has been postponed till October.

BOXING

Olympic boxing qualifiers to be staged in Wuhan had been cancelled by the Worldwide Olympic Committee, however went forward in Amman from March 3-11.

The IBF title battle between Daniele Scardina and Andrew Francillette in Milan on February 28 was postponed by Matchroom resulting from restrictions in Italy following the outbreak.

The Japanese boxing fee cancelled all battle playing cards scheduled for March on authorities recommendation to droop all pending sporting fixtures. They won’t be rescheduled.

Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce’s Battle of Britain has been pushed again from April to July

The British Boxing Board of Management introduced on Tuesday March 17 that each one boxing occasions underneath their jurisdiction for March might be postponed as a result of coronavirus.

That call has result in the heavyweight conflict between Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce being postponed. That battle, which had been penciled in for April 11, has been rescheduled for July 11 on the O2 Enviornment.

Matchroom Boxing has additionally postponed all occasions scheduled for March and April, together with Josh Kelly’s European title battle in opposition to Russia’s David Avanesyan (scheduled for March 28).

The European Olympic boxing qualification event in London has been suspended. It was resulting from safe qualification for Tokyo 2020 for 77 female and male boxers, with 322 participating.

Matchroom Boxing chief Eddie Hearn has stated Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight title defence in opposition to Kubrat Pulev, which is scheduled for June 20, might be rearranged for July. All Matchroom promoted fights in March and April have been postponed.

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders, earmarked for Could in Las Vegas, was postponed earlier than even being introduced, nonetheless the Mexican is reportedly nonetheless planning to make the bout occur in June.

CRICKET

England’s tour of Sri Lanka was postponed on March 13, with the England and Wales Cricket Board citing ‘fully unprecedented instances’.

The choice was confirmed whereas Joe Root’s facet had been within the area at Colombo’s P Sara Oval, contesting a warm-up sport for a two-Check collection.

On March 18, the West Indies provided to host England’s upcoming residence Checks in opposition to them within the Caribbean as a substitute of within the UK – ought to the coronavirus outbreak not have improved by then. England are resulting from face the Windies in a a three-Check collection, which is because of begin on the Oval on June Four however might be delayed till September. If enjoying the collection in England proves unworkable, CWI have provided to step in for this collection, and likewise for England’s three Checks in opposition to Pakistan, resulting from begin on July 30. Though there are Covid-19 circumstances within the Caribbean, its influence there was restricted up to now.

The beginning of the Indian Premier League season has additionally been delayed till April 15. The 2020 marketing campaign had been set to start out on March 29. The IPL franchises are additionally able to quarantine their international gamers for a interval of 14 days, if journey restrictions are lifted to permit them to reach.

On March 13, India’s ongoing one-day worldwide collection in opposition to South Africa was postponed, whereas Australia’s one-day internationals in opposition to New Zealand might be performed behind closed doorways.

Scotland’s one-day collection in opposition to the US and UAE have been postponed. The video games had been scheduled to be performed in Florida in April.

England’s cricketers wouldn’t play any rescheduled Check collection in opposition to West Indies within the Caribbean till December on the earliest, it emerged on March 19.

CYCLING

Biking’s Giro d’Italia has been referred to as off, with the race scheduled to start out in Hungary in Could.

The ultimate two levels of the UAE Tour had been cancelled after two members of workers on the race had been suspected of getting the illness.

Danish bicycle owner Michael Morkov was examined for coronavirus after being put in isolation

The Tour de France is underneath menace of cancellation, with the scheduled begin in Good going down in simply over three months, on June 27. With British and French governments anticipating that the pandemic will final till the summer season, race organizers are finding out various scheduling.

The Paris-Roubaix biking race, one other main occasion on the French sports activities calendar, was postponed as a result of pandemic, whereas the April 5 Tour of Flanders, solely beforehand cancelled throughout World Battle I, was additionally postponed in an extra signal that Le Tour is underneath grave menace.

FOOTBALL

This summer season’s Euro 2020 event has been moved to subsequent summer season (2021) following a UEFA convention held on March 17. The postponement gives an opportunity for European membership competitions to be accomplished.

All soccer in England is suspended till at the least April 30 – however the 2019-20 season ought to finally be accomplished after the FA bend their very own guidelines to increase the marketing campaign INDEFINITELY after holding disaster talks on March 19.

The choices to droop follows gamers and workers changing into affected by the virus, or people self-isolating as a precaution after reporting signs in keeping with Covid-19.

The Premier League has moved to cancel video games following the worldwide outbreak of coronavius

The Premier League conflict between Manchester Metropolis and Arsenal, scheduled for March 11, had already been postponed as a ‘precautionary measure’ after Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest proprietor Evangelos Marinakis examined optimistic for coronavirus weeks after watching his Greek workforce play on the Emirates Stadium.

On March 13, UEFA introduced all Champions League and Europa League fixtures scheduled are postponed, in addition to the quarter-final attracts for each competitions. UEFA hope to conclude the competitions in the summertime however no dates are but set.

All Chinese language home fixtures in any respect ranges had been postponed and the season pushed again, the primary soccer to be affected by the outbreak within the nation of its origin. Nevertheless, stories recommend that the league may resume on April 18 as China will get to grip with the virus.

Asian Champions League matches involving Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG are postponed till April.

The beginning of the Korean Okay-League season is postponed. The 4 groups within the AFC Champions League are enjoying their matches behind closed doorways.

Japan’s J-League postponed all home video games till the center of March, however additional delays are inevitable.

Ludogorets gamers had been taking no probabilities after the coronavirus outbreak in Italy

Italy, the nation worst hit by the virus outdoors China, suffered a spate of cancellations earlier than the federal government put the inhabitants on lockdown. All sport, together with Serie A video games, had been suspended till at the least April Three to include the virus.

In France, it was introduced on Friday 13 March that there might be no top-flight soccer in France for the speedy future after their governing physique postponed all matches.

In Spain, April 18’s Copa del Rey ultimate between between Athletic Bilbao and Actual Sociedad has been postponed. LaLiga can also be postponed till the tip of March at the least.

Germany’s Bundesliga, the opposite main European league, can also be suspended till April Three at the least.

The Dutch Eredivisie and Portugal’s Primeira Liga are additionally suspended.

The Soccer Affiliation of Eire introduced that each one soccer underneath its jurisdiction will stop till March 29.

Main League Soccer has been suspended for 30 days till mid-April with David Beckham’s first Inter Miami residence sport delayed.

The South American Soccer Confederation postponed this 12 months’s Copa America, resulting from happen from 12 June to 12 July, till 2021.

FIFA stated that the newly-expanded Membership World Cup, initially scheduled to happen in China in June 2021, might be postponed and a brand new date introduced when ‘there’s extra readability on the state of affairs’.

On March 13, the FA introduced that each one of England’s video games scheduled for the month can be postponed, together with these of improvement groups. It signifies that England’s friendlies with Italy and Denmark have been referred to as off.

Euro 2020 play-off matches resulting from be held on March 26, together with Scotland v Israel have been postpone till June.

Olympiakos’ proprietor Evangelos Marinakis has examined optimistic for the coronavirus

Manchester United conflict at Austrian facet Lask was behind closed doorways, with United handing out £350 to every fan to assist with journey and lodging after they offered 900 tickets for the Europa League sport.

Newcastle United banned their gamers from shaking arms with one another amid coronavirus fears.

Cristiano Ronaldo went into isolation in Madeira after it emerged that his Juventus team-mate, Daniele Rugani, has coronavirus. Squad members Blaise Matuidi and Paolo Dybala additionally examined optimistic.

Elsewhere in Italy, Fiorentina striker Patrick Cutrone, who’s on mortgage from Wolverhampton Wanderers, examined optimistic for coronavirus.

In Spain, 35% of Valencia’s squad workers examined optimistic for coronavirus, with all circumstances being asymptomatic.

Actual Madrid’s first-team squad had been in quarantine after a member of the basketball workforce examined optimistic for Covid-19. The 2 groups share the identical coaching facility.

Liverpool have introduced a charity match between a Reds Legends facet and Barcelona Legends, resulting from be performed at Anfield on March 28, has been postponed.

FIFA says it’ll postpone South American World Cup qualifying matches resulting from happen in March.

Arsenal supervisor Mikel Arteta examined optimistic for coronavirus on March 12 with the whole first-team squad being put into isolation. The Gunners’ sport in opposition to Brighton, scheduled for Saturday March 14, has been postponed.

Within the early hours of Friday, March 13, Chelsea introduced that winger Callum Hudson-Odoi had been recognized with the sickness.

The membership’s first workforce went into self-isolation, whereas two buildings at their coaching floor in Cobham had been closed.

Premier League golf equipment, together with Manchester United and Manchester Metropolis, have despatched gamers residence to coach alone following the British authorities’s growing crackdown on mass gatherings and pointless social contact.

West Ham chief Karren Brady referred to as for the season to be null and void whereas Aston Villa imagine no workforce must be relegated. On this state of affairs Liverpool, the runaway league leaders, may face the horror of being denied the title regardless of being on the point of securing their first league trophy in almost 30 years.

Experiences recommend soccer our bodies throughout England and the remainder of Europe are bracing themselves for a reported whole shutdown of each league till September.

Prime-level English and Scottish soccer was initially suspended till April Three on the earliest. The Soccer Affiliation, the Premier League, the English Soccer League, FA Girls’s Tremendous League and FA Girls’s Championship all agreed to name a halt to aggressive motion with speedy impact.

FORMULA ONE

The season-opening Australian Grand Prix was referred to as off after a McLaren workforce member got here down with Covid-19, resulting in the British workforce pulling out previous to a choice being made on whether or not the race would nonetheless go forward.

The announcement got here hours after Lewis Hamilton stated it was ‘stunning’ that the race was going forward.

The Chinese language Grand Prix in Shanghai on April 19 was the primary race to be postponed, with no determination over whether or not it will likely be reinserted into the 2020 calendar for later within the season.

The Bahrain Grand Prix, scheduled for March 20-22, can also be referred to as off, as is the inaugural Vietnam Grand Prix, which was scheduled to happen in Hanoi on April 5.

It’s hoped that the Dutch Grand Prix on Could Three would be the first race of the brand new season however there are growing fears that a big chunk of the System One calendar might be missed resulting from Covid-19.

The enduring Monaco Grand Prix on Could 24 nonetheless appears to be like underneath menace.

The Chinese language GP was first to be cancelled and different races may but observe that lead

GOLF

On March 13, the Masters was postponed. In an announcement launched on-line, Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta Nationwide Golf Membership, emphasised that the choice makers hope to carry the championship ‘at some later date’. The primary males’s main of the 12 months was resulting from start on April 9.

The US PGA Championship, the second main of the 12 months, has now joined the Masters in being postponed. It had been resulting from happen at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco from Could 11-17, however has been rescheduled for later this summer season.

After deciding to play with no spectators from the second spherical of the Gamers Championship onwards, the PGA Tour cancelled the occasion totally after the primary spherical on March 12.

Additionally they scrapped the next three occasions main as much as the Masters, however after that was cancelled 4 additional occasions in April and Could – the RBC Heritage, the Zurich Basic of New Orleans, the Wells Fargo Championship and the AT&T Byron Nelson – additionally bit the mud. It’s hoped that the season could be resumed in late Could.

The European Tour have cancelled all tournaments till the favored Made in Denmark occasion on Could 21. Lots of them had been resulting from be held in China or east Asia in international locations badly hit by the outbreak.

The ladies’s sport has additionally been hit by postponements and cancellations, with the 12 months’s first main, the ANA Inspiration, the very best profile casualty.

The Masters has been postponed for the primary time because the Second World Battle

Lorenzo Gagli and Edoardo Molinari had been withdrawn from the Oman Open on medical grounds after Gagli confirmed signs of the virus. He shared a lodge room with Molinari and he was informed to self-isolate. They had been later reinstated to the event after testing destructive for the virus.

HORSE RACING

The Grand Nationwide was referred to as off following new British authorities restrictions to battle the unfold of coronavirus made it not possible to stage the Aintree showpiece on April 4. The Cheltenham Competition went forward amid some criticism earlier than the social distancing measures had been tightened.

The Japan Racing Affiliation revealed that ‘government-sanctioned races’ will go forward behind closed doorways.

Racing in Eire is to happen behind closed doorways beginning till March 29.

The Dubai World Cup assembly will go forward on March 28 ‘with out paid hospitality spectators’.

The Cheltenham Competition went forward regardless of journey disruption attributable to the virus

RUGBY

This 12 months’s Six Nations must anticipate its conclusion with all remaining video games postponed.

England’s sport with Italy and Eire’s journey to France had already been referred to as off with Wales and Scotland leaving it till the day earlier than earlier than calling off their sport.

Saturday, 31 October is a potential date for the ultimate weekend of matches.

The Girls’s Six Nations has additionally been hit by postponements.

Eire’s Six Nations encounter with Italy on March 7 has been postponed

The RFU has suspended all ranges of rugby in England till April 14, with the announcement coming shortly after the Premiership was halted for 5 weeks.

The quarter-finals of the European Champions Cup and Problem Cup have additionally been postponed. These video games had been scheduled for April 3, Four and 5.

The RFL and rugby league’s Tremendous League have now adopted go well with and postponed all fixtures for at the least three weeks. Eight Leeds Rhinos gamers had been confirmed to be self-isolating.

TENNIS

The French Open, one of many 4 Grand Slam tournaments, is postponed till September amid a large lockdown in France.

The clay-court main was scheduled for Could 24 to June 7, however that has shifted to September 20 to October 4, after the US Open, which was resulting from be the ultimate main of the 12 months.

Gamers have been fast to criticise the transfer, which has created a battle with the Laver Cup males’s workforce occasion spearheaded by Roger Federer, and a ladies’s event in China.

All occasions on the ATP Tour have been suspended for six weeks.

The BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells in California, set to start out on March 9, was postponed on the eleventh hour. It got here after a confirmed case of the coronavirus within the close by Coachella Valley.

The ultimate of an ATP Challenger occasion in Bergamo, Italy, between Enzo Couacaud and Illya Marchenko of Ukraine was cancelled. Each gamers obtained rating factors and prize cash for attending to the ultimate. They had been denied the chance to play behind closed doorways.

China forfeited a Davis Cup tie as a result of the lads’s workforce had been unable to journey to Romania for the March 6-7 play-off.

WTA occasions have additionally been cancelled. The WTA introduced they’re assessing their schedule with plenty of occasions set for China within the second half of the season.

The Worldwide Tennis Federation has introduced that the Fed Cup finals have been postponed. The occasion was resulting from be held in Budapest in April and the competitors’s play-offs, which had been set to happen in eight completely different places, have additionally been positioned on maintain.

The WTA additionally introduced no tournaments might be staged for at the least 5 weeks.

OTHER SPORTS

The NBA has been suspended indefinitely after two Utah Jazz gamers contracted the virus. On March 17 Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant confirmed he had examined optimistic for the virus alongside three unnamed team-mates.

In an support to lower dangers of publicity to the virus, the NBA had informed gamers to keep away from taking objects similar to pens, markers, balls and jerseys from autograph seekers.

The NHL has introduced it has paused the 2019-20 season with no date confirmed for when it’ll resume.

The UFC has cancelled its subsequent three occasions, though president Dana White continues to be pushing forward for the highly-anticipated light-weight title battle between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

MotoGP have cancelled their first two races of the season in Qatar and Thailand.

South Korea’s baseball league cancelled all 50 pre-season sport which had been slated to happen from March 14-24. It’s the first time because the leagues inception in 1982 that a whole set of exhibition matches are off.

The primary-stage draw for the Desk Tennis World Championships, scheduled for South Korea from March 22-29, is postponed.

A seashore volleyball event, resulting from be held in Yangzhou from April 22-26, is postponed till after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

World Brief observe velocity skating championship in Seoul is cancelled.

The World Triathlon Collection occasion in Abu Dhabi was postponed as a precautionary measure.

The Girls’s World Ice Hockey Championships in Canada have been cancelled.

All 72 pre-season baseball video games in Japan are to happen behind closed doorways

In badminton, the German Open (March 3-8), Vietnam Open (March 24-29) and Polish Open (March 26-29), all Olympic qualifying occasions, are cancelled resulting from ‘strict well being safety’.

The Japanese skilled baseball league made the choice to play their 72 pre-season video games behind closed doorways till March 15. Baseball is among the many hottest sports activities in Japan.

Doubts stay because the Asian weightlifting championships, scheduled for March, are relocated from Kazakhstan to neighbouring Uzbekistan. They may nonetheless be postponed.