Coronavirus: Hundreds of British tourists stranded on Caribbean cruise after five people test positive

Lots of of British vacationers are stranded on a cruise ship within the Caribbean after 5 individuals on board examined optimistic for coronavirus.

The MS Braemar, run by the UK-based agency Fred. Olsen, has been denied permission to dock in a number of ports and is now anchored 25 miles off The Bahamas.

Twenty passengers and twenty crew members stay in isolation as officers work out one of the simplest ways to get all 682 passengers residence as shortly as doable.





The UK-based cruise line agency Fred.Olsen mentioned in an announcement on Sunday afternoon that it was ready for ultimate permission to tackle board further gas, meals, drugs and different provides.

“We’ve been working across the clock with the Bahamian authorities to get provides on to the ship however it’s taking longer than we anticipated to get the mandatory clearances,” mentioned managing director Peter Deer.

We’re additionally liaising with the International and Commonwealth Workplace who I do know are doing every little thing they will to get individuals residence as quickly as doable.”

The UK International Workplace, which not too long ago suggested individuals over 70 to not journey on cruise ships, has despatched letters to all British nationals on board advising them to comply with steering on social distancing and different public well being messages.

Fred.Olsen mentioned that its night leisure venue had been closed however added that every one bars and eating places remained open.

Company have been given a “complementary all-inclusive drinks bundle” and entry to free wifi, and on Saturday they have been entertained by the ship’s dwell band on deck.

MS Braemar was resulting from finish its 14-day cruise in Barbados on Thursday. Nevertheless 4 crew and one visitor examined optimistic for coronavirus on 10 March because the ship neared the port of Willemstad in Curacao within the Dutch Antilles.

Since then the ship has been turned away from Barbados and the Bahamas and neither passengers nor crew have been allowed to disembark.

“This choice relies on consideration for the safety of the well being and security of the Bahamian individuals,” mentioned the Bahamas transport ministry.

Officers are believed to be negotiating with Cuba and the US to permit passengers to go away the ship, slightly than start the ten-day journey to the UK.

Sophie Phipps-Tick, whose mother and father are on the ship, tweeted: “We’re getting little data. When will they be allowed residence to uk? They’re 80+ not IT or social media savvy and want treatment.”