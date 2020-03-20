Coronavirus: Hundreds of British tourists stranded on Caribbean cruise after five people test positive

7 hours ago Germaine K. Curran

Lots of of British vacationers are stranded on a cruise ship within the Caribbean after 5 individuals on board examined optimistic for coronavirus.

The MS Braemar, run by the UK-based agency Fred. Olsen, has been denied permission to dock in a number of ports and is now anchored 25 miles off The Bahamas.

Twenty passengers and twenty crew members stay in isolation as officers work out one of the simplest ways to get all 682 passengers residence as shortly as doable.


The UK-based cruise line agency Fred.Olsen mentioned in an announcement on Sunday afternoon that it was ready for ultimate permission to tackle board further gas, meals, drugs and different provides.

“We’ve been working across the clock with the Bahamian authorities to get provides on to the ship however it’s taking longer than we anticipated to get the mandatory clearances,” mentioned managing director Peter Deer.

We’re additionally liaising with the International and Commonwealth Workplace who I do know are doing every little thing they will to get individuals residence as quickly as doable.”

The UK International Workplace, which not too long ago suggested individuals over 70 to not journey on cruise ships, has despatched letters to all British nationals on board advising them to comply with steering on social distancing and different public well being messages.

Fred.Olsen mentioned that its night leisure venue had been closed however added that every one bars and eating places remained open.

Company have been given a “complementary all-inclusive drinks bundle” and entry to free wifi, and on Saturday they have been entertained by the ship’s dwell band on deck.

left Created with Sketch.

proper Created with Sketch.

1/29 Saudi Arabia

An eerie vacancy enveloped the sacred Kaaba in Mecca’s Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest web site, the place attendance at Friday prayers was hit by measures to guard towards coronavirus

AFP by way of Getty

2/29 China

An empty road in Wuhan. Hubei will chill out journey restrictions to permit wholesome individuals to maneuver throughout the hard-hit province

AFP by way of Getty

3/29 Thailand

The Legend Siam theme park, normally attracts as much as 20,000, primarily Chinese language clients, a day within the excessive season, is briefly closed because of the lack of holiday makers through the coronavirus outbreak

AFP by way of Getty

4/29 Italy

An empty Piazza Duomo in Milan

Getty

5/29 US

Aerial picture exhibits the Covid-19 isolation and monitoring web site, the place the primary affected person Joey Camp is being remoted at Arduous Labor Creek State Park, about 50 miles east of Atlanta

Atlanta Journal-Structure by way of AP

6/29 Spain

Aerial view taken of the Ipurua stadium in Eibar whereas the Spanish league soccer match SD Eibar towards Actual Sociedad is performed behind closed doorways in gentle of the coronavirus outbreak

AFP by way of Getty

7/29 Albania

An aerial view of empty Tirana’s outer ring. Albania has stepped up measures to include the unfold of Covid-19 attributable to the novel coronavirus and banned circulation of all automobiles (besides ambulances and provides) for Three days and urged individuals to remain residence because the variety of contaminated individuals elevated to 33

AFP by way of Getty

8/29 Iraq

An empty cafe throughout a curfew imposed by Iraqi Kurdish authorities, following the outbreak of coronavirus, close to the citadel within the outdated metropolis of Erbil

Reuters

9/29 South Korea

An aerial view exhibits hygiene officers driving a automobile disinfecting public buses at a depot in Gwangju

EPA

10/29 Belgium

A lady runs although the practically empty historic middle of Antwerp

AP

11/29 China

Jingyue bridge, spanning the Yangtze river, resulting in Hubei province

AFP by way of Getty

12/29 Vietnam

Formulation One Vietnam Grand Prix race monitor in Hanoi

AFP by way of Getty

13/29 Spain

Restaurant terraces stay closed on the normally overcrowded Plaza Mayor in central Madrid

AFP by way of Getty

14/29 Thailand

Vacationer buses parked on quite a bit close to Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

AFP by way of Getty

15/29 Poland

An aerial view of Jagiellonian College’s new campus through the 2 weeks closure of universities, colleges, museums and different public services in Krakow

Getty

16/29 Italy

A canal and the roads subsequent to it are seen utterly empty in Venice

Getty

17/29 Greece

An aerial view taken with a drone displaying the yard of an empty college at Nafplio, Peloponnese

EPA

18/29 Saudi Arabia

An aerial view exhibits an empty white-tiled space surrounding the Kaaba in Mecca’s Grand Mosque

AFP by way of Getty

19/29 Italy

Rome’s workplace district EUR, at what would have in any other case been rush hour, nearly empty after a authorities decree has restricted circulation

AP

20/29 Italy

Galleria Vittorio Emanuele in Milan

Getty

21/29 Thailand

Legend Siam theme park in Pattaya

AFP by way of Getty

22/29 Belgium

Empty cabinets in a grocery store in Brussels

AFP by way of Getty

23/29 Iran

A satellite tv for pc view exhibits Tehran airport

Maxar Applied sciences by way of Reuters

24/29 Italy

The abandoned Through Manzoni road in Milan

Reuters

25/29 Saudi Arabia

AFP by way of Getty

26/29 Italy

An empty road and canal in Venice

Reuters

27/29 Thailand

An aerial picture exhibits unused vacationer buses parked on quite a bit close to Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

AFP by way of Getty

28/29 China

An virtually empty road in Wuhan

AFP by way of Getty

29/29 Poland

A view of the abandoned Krakowskie Przedmiescie and tahe Previous City Sq. in Warsaw

EPA


MS Braemar was resulting from finish its 14-day cruise in Barbados on Thursday. Nevertheless 4 crew and one visitor examined optimistic for coronavirus on 10 March because the ship neared the port of Willemstad in Curacao within the Dutch Antilles.

Since then the ship has been turned away from Barbados and the Bahamas and neither passengers nor crew have been allowed to disembark.

“This choice relies on consideration for the safety of the well being and security of the Bahamian individuals,” mentioned the Bahamas transport ministry.

Officers are believed to be negotiating with Cuba and the US to permit passengers to go away the ship, slightly than start the ten-day journey to the UK.

Sophie Phipps-Tick, whose mother and father are on the ship, tweeted: “We’re getting little data. When will they be allowed residence to uk? They’re 80+ not IT or social media savvy and want treatment.”

